GDP Growth Expected to Accelerate in 2Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 New Home Sales Jun 795K (17) 769K -- percent change Jun +3.4% -5.9% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul 31.6 (4) 31.1 Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +2.0% (16) +2.3% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller May +16.4% (4) +14.9% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 125.0 (18) 127.3 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul 20.0 (4) 22 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 24 380K (10) 419K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +8.5% (19) +6.4%* 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +5.4% (7) +4.3%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.5% (8) +8.0% Friday 0830 Personal Income Jun -0.4% (19) -2.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.6% (19) +0.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.5% (16) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +3.7% (8) +3.4% 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.9% (13) +0.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 64.0 (7) 66.1 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 80.5 (10) 80.8** (Final) *1Q 3rd Reading **July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

