News: Latest News
GDP Growth Expected to Accelerate in 2Q -- Data Week Ahead

07/23/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  New Home Sales              Jun       795K   (17)   769K 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +3.4%         -5.9% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jul       31.6   (4)    31.1 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jun      +2.0%   (16)  +2.3% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            May      +16.4%  (4)   +14.9% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jul       125.0  (18)   127.3 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jul       20.0   (4)    22 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 24    380K   (10)   419K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      2Q       +8.5%   (19)  +6.4%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    2Q       +5.4%   (7)   +4.3%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jun      +0.5%   (8)   +8.0% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jun      -0.4%   (19)  -2.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jun      +0.6%   (19)  +0.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jun      +0.5%   (16)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jun      +3.7%   (8)   +3.4% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       2Q       +0.9%   (13)  +0.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       64.0   (7)    66.1 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       80.5   (10)   80.8** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q 3rd Reading 
**July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1414ET

