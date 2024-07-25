The US economy continues to defy gravity. Fresh data reveals that GDP surged at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the second quarter, comfortably beating the anticipated 2.0% rise. This follows a solid 1.4% increase in the first quarter. Adding a cherry on top, inflation appears to be cooling off despite this vigorous growth.

The latest GDP figures reveal a mixed bag of economic signals. According to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, the economy saw a boost from personal consumption expenditures, nonresidential fixed investment, inventory growth, and government spending. However, this growth was partially offset by declines in net exports and residential fixed investment. Inflation showed signs of easing, with the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rising at a 2.9% rate, down from 3.7% in the previous quarter. This cooling inflation bolsters the case for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. In response to the stronger-than-expected economic data, the U.S. dollar trimmed its losses. US stock index futures, initially in the red, also showed signs of recovery post-release.

Additionally, weaker-than-expected durable goods data lifted hopes for earlier Fed rate cuts even further. Durable goods orders fell 6.6% in June, contrary to expectations of a 0.3% rise.

Wall Street had a rough day, with high hopes for US corporate earnings being dashed. The Nasdaq took a 3.65% nosedive, with Tesla (-12%), Nvidia (-6.8%), and Alphabet (-5%) among the casualties. The S&P 500 didn't fare much better, shedding 2.3%. Only the more conservative sectors like healthcare, utilities, and telecoms managed to stay afloat.

It seems the financial world is waking up to the possibility that the artificial intelligence hype might be just that—hype. This isn't the first time this bubble theory has surfaced, but technophiles have always bounced back quickly. Will it be different this time? Small stocks, which had been enjoying a rally since mid-July, also took a hit, losing over 2%. Analysts are debating whether this is a simple rotation between assets or a more general movement. And as always in finance, opinions are divided.

In Europe, the downgrading of luxury goods stocks weighed heavily on the Paris Bourse. The mood was further dampened by a series of downward target revisions, including Ford, Nestlé, Renesas, and STMicroelectronics. High valuations combined with an uncertain economic recovery, despite looming rate cuts in the US and Europe, have added to market jitters. The VIX index, which measures market volatility, broke the 18-point barrier for the first time since April. Sectors causing the most concern include semiconductors and, by extension, technology, automotive, and consumer cyclical sectors.

With corporate results failing to provide the expected support, can we rely on the macroeconomy? Europe has started its rate-cutting cycle but is cautious about an inflationary revival. The US is expected to start easing the pressure in September, explaining the recent rebound in small caps. Once again, expectations are high for central banks.

In China, the PBOC made its second unexpected decision in four days, cutting the 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 20 basis points, from 2.5% to 2.3%. This double surprise in timing and scale aims to reinvigorate the economy in the second half of the year, as the 5% GDP growth target for this year is in jeopardy. However, this new boost has not triggered a rebound in Hong Kong and Shanghai, as Chinese indices ended in the red, weighed down by Wall Street's decline.

In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, the correction intensified in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 lost 3%, caught between the misfortune of US equities and the strengthening yen. South Korea dropped 1.7%, Australia 1.2%, and India 0.1%. Taiwan fared best, but not for financial reasons: the stock exchange has been closed for two days due to a cyclone warning. Leading indices are bearish in Europe, while Wall Street opened flat.

Today's Economic highlights:

The eurozone M3 money supply and the IFO business climate data in Germany are on the agenda in Europe. In the US, we have durable goods orders, annualized GDP and new jobless claims. The full agenda is here.

The dollar is worth EUR 0.9225 and GBP 0.7772. The ounce of gold falls to USD 2,367. Oil declines, with North Sea Brent at USD 80.50 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 76.42. The yield on 10-year US debt stands at 4.23%. Bitcoin is trading at USD 64,000.

In corporate news:

Analyst recommendations: