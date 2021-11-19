Log in
GDP, New Home Sales and Personal Income on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

11/19/2021 | 02:16pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Existing Home Sales         Oct       6.2M   (11)   6.29M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -1.4%         +7.0% 
Tuesday   0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Nov       58.6   (3)    58.4* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Nov       58.7   (3)    58.7* 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Nov       N/A           12 
Wednesday 0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 20    262K   (4)    268K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      3Q       +2.1%   (12)  +2.0%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    3Q       +5.7%   (4)   +5.7%** 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Oct      +0.4%   (9)   -0.3%*** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Nov       66.8   (7)    66.8**** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales              Oct       797K   (10)   800K 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -0.4%         +14.0% 
          1000  Personal Income             Oct      +0.2%   (12)  -1.0% 
          1000  Consumer Spending           Oct      +1.0%   (12)  +0.6% 
          1000  Core PCE Prices M/M         Oct      +0.4%   (10)  +0.2% 
          1000  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Oct      +4.1%   (8)   +3.6% 
 
*End-Oct Reading 
**3Q 1st Reading 
***Revised Figure 
****Nov Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1415ET

