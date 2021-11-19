GDP, New Home Sales and Personal Income on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 6.2M (11) 6.29M -- percent change Oct -1.4% +7.0% Tuesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 58.6 (3) 58.4* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 58.7 (3) 58.7* 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 12 Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 20 262K (4) 268K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +2.1% (12) +2.0%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +5.7% (4) +5.7%** 0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct +0.4% (9) -0.3%*** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 66.8 (7) 66.8**** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Oct 797K (10) 800K -- percent change Oct -0.4% +14.0% 1000 Personal Income Oct +0.2% (12) -1.0% 1000 Consumer Spending Oct +1.0% (12) +0.6% 1000 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.4% (10) +0.2% 1000 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +4.1% (8) +3.6% *End-Oct Reading **3Q 1st Reading ***Revised Figure ****Nov Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1415ET