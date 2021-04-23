GDP, Personal Income Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar +2.2% (19) -1.1% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Apr 31.7 (4) 28.9 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case Shiller 20-City Feb +11.7% (5) +11.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Apr 112.5 (16) 109.7 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr 22.5 (4) 17 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 24 542K (7) 547K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +6.5% (19) +4.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +2.5% (10) +2.0%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Mar +6.0% (5) -10.6% Friday 0830 Personal Income Mar +19.3% (18) -7.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Mar +3.8% (19) -1.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Mar +0.3% (15) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +1.8% (10) +1.4% 0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.7% (13) +0.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Apr 64.8 (6) 66.3 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 87.4 (11) 86.5** (Final) *4Q 3rd Reading **April Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

