GDP, Personal Income Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

04/23/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Mar      +2.2%   (19)  -1.1% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Apr       31.7   (4)    28.9 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case Shiller 20-City    Feb      +11.7%  (5)   +11.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Apr       112.5  (16)   109.7 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Apr       22.5   (4)    17 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 24    542K   (7)    547K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      1Q       +6.5%   (19)  +4.3%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    1Q       +2.5%   (10)  +2.0%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Mar      +6.0%   (5)   -10.6% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Mar      +19.3%  (18)  -7.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Mar      +3.8%   (19)  -1.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Mar      +0.3%   (15)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Mar      +1.8%   (10)  +1.4% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       1Q       +0.7%   (13)  +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Apr       64.8   (6)    66.3 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Apr       87.4   (11)   86.5** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 3rd Reading 
**April Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 1413ET

