  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

GDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

09/23/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       N/A          -12.9 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      -1.2%   (9)   -0.1%* 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Jul       N/A          +18.6% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  New Home Sales              Aug       505K   (9)    511K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      -1.2%         -12.6% 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       104.5  (9)    103.2 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Sep       N/A          -8 
Wednesday 1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug       N/A          -1.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 24    N/A           213K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       -0.6%   (10)  -0.6%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +8.9%   (4)   +8.9%** 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.3%   (10)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.2%   (10)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Aug      +0.5%   (7)   +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Aug      +4.7%   (3)   +4.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Sep       52.0   (4)    52.2 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       59.5   (6)    59.5*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 2nd Reading 
**Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1418ET

Latest news "Commodities"

