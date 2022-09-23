GDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A -12.9 Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -1.2% (9) -0.1%* 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jul N/A +18.6% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales Aug 505K (9) 511K -- percent change Aug -1.2% -12.6% 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 104.5 (9) 103.2 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A -8 Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug N/A -1.0% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 24 N/A 213K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q -0.6% (10) -0.6%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +8.9% (4) +8.9%** Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.3% (10) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.2% (10) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.5% (7) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +4.7% (3) +4.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 52.0 (4) 52.2 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.5 (6) 59.5*** (Final) *Revised Figure **2Q 2nd Reading **Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

