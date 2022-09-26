Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

GDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/26/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders        Aug      -0.5%   (25)  -0.1%* 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Jul      +17.3%  (8)   +18.6% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  New Home Sales              Aug       500K   (24)   511K 
                  -- percent change         Aug      -2.2%         -12.6% 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Sep       104.5  (25)   103.2 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Sep      -7.5    (6)   -8 
Wednesday 1000  Pending Home Sales          Aug      -1.4%   (12)  -1.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 24    215K   (17)   213K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      2Q       -0.6%   (23)  -0.6%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    2Q       +8.9%   (9)   +8.9%** 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.3%   (25)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Aug      +0.5%   (22)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Aug      +4.7%   (13)  +4.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Sep       51.8   (11)   52.2 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       59.5   (17)   59.5*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 2nd Reading 
***Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1414ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.03% 0.64654 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.91% 1.06986 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.14% 0.7275 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.70% 0.96197 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.46% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.70% 0.56441 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $84.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pBP halts oil production at two platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian
RE
03:08pWheat Slides as USD Keeps Rising -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.34% to Settle at $3.1291 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.05% to Settle at $2.3842 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.58% to Settle at $76.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.10% to Settle at $6.9030 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:15pGDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:08pComex Copper Settles 1.72% Lower at $3.3135 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:08pComex Silver Settles 2.31% Lower at $18.406 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
2China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
3Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
4Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS