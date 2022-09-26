GDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -0.5% (25) -0.1%*
0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jul +17.3% (8) +18.6%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 New Home Sales Aug 500K (24) 511K
-- percent change Aug -2.2% -12.6%
1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 104.5 (25) 103.2
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep -7.5 (6) -8
Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -1.4% (12) -1.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 24 215K (17) 213K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q -0.6% (23) -0.6%**
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +8.9% (9) +8.9%**
Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.3% (25) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.5% (22) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +4.7% (13) +4.6%
0945 Chicago PMI Sep 51.8 (11) 52.2
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.5 (17) 59.5***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**2Q 2nd Reading
***Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
