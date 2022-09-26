GDP, Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug -0.5% (25) -0.1%* 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jul +17.3% (8) +18.6% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales Aug 500K (24) 511K -- percent change Aug -2.2% -12.6% 1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 104.5 (25) 103.2 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep -7.5 (6) -8 Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -1.4% (12) -1.0% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 24 215K (17) 213K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 2Q -0.6% (23) -0.6%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 2Q +8.9% (9) +8.9%** Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.3% (25) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (23) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.5% (22) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +4.7% (13) +4.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 51.8 (11) 52.2 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.5 (17) 59.5*** (Final) *Revised Figure **2Q 2nd Reading ***Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

