GDP Resources and Uses - 3rd quarter of 2020

According to the refined estimate, the gross domestic product decreased by 5.0%, y-o-y, in the Q3 2020; in the q-o-q comparison it increased by 6.9%. The negative y-o-y GDP development was caused by a decrease in the domestic demand.

The gross domestic product (GDP)adjusted for price effects and seasonally adjusted decreased by 5.0% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In the quarter-on-quarter comparison (q-o-q), the GDP increased by 6.9%.

The gross value added (GVA) was by 4.8% lower, year-on-year(y-o-y). The GVA formation decrease was influenced the most by the development in manufacturing (negative contribution

-1.2 p. p., drop by 4.9%), in a group of economic activities of trade, transportation, accommodation and food service activities (-1.7 p. p., drop by 9.3%), and in professional, scientific, technical and administrative activities (-1.1 p. p., drop by 14.1%). Apositive contribution came from agriculture (0.1 p. p. with an increase by 3.7%) and a group of economic activities of public administration, education, and human health and social work activities (0.2 p. p. with an increase by 1.4%). In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the GVA increased by 7.3%. The GVA grew thanks to a low comparison basis in most of economic activities of the economy; in manufacturing it was by 16.5%, in a group of economic activities of trade, transportation, accommodation and food service activities by 13.5%, and in other service activities by 21.3%.

On the demand side

, the y-o-y decrease of GDP in the Q3 was influenced by the lower domestic demand. The y-o-y drop of GDP by 5.0% was negatively contributed to by household consumption (-1.3 p. p.), investment expenditure (-2.6 p. p.), and changes in inventories (-1.5 p. p.). A positive contribution came from the external demand (0.4 p. p.).

Final consumption expenditure decreased by 2.7%, y-o-y; in the q-o-q comparison it increased by 3.2%. Of that, consumption expenditure of households decreased by 3.9% in real terms compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year; in comparison to the Q2 2020 it increased by 5.0%. Especially consumption of semi-durable goods and expenditure on services decreased, y-o-y. Final consumption expenditure of general government increased by 0.1%, y-o-y, and decreased by 0.6%, q-o-q.

Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 10.7%, y-o-y. In the q-o-q comparison it decreased by 5.0%. As for the type of assets, investments in dwellings, transport equipment, and intellectual property products weakened the most.

The international trade balance at current prices increased by CZK 36.7 bn, y-o-y, in the Q3 2020 to record high CZK 126.6 bn, of which the balance of international trade in goods was CZK 96.2 bn. Exports of goods increased by 0.2%, y-o-y; in the q-o-q comparison, it increased by 31.4%. The year-on-year development of exports of goods was positively influenced mainly by trade in electronic and optical products and food products, while a negative influence came from trade in machinery and equipment and fabricated metal products. Imports of goods dropped by 1.3%, y-o-y; in the q-o-q comparison it increased by 20.6%. The following contributed significantly to the y-o-y development of imports: decrease in import of crude oil and natural gas, basic metals, machinery and equipment, and sub‑deliveries for the automotive industry. Exports of services decreased by 20.2%, y-o-y (in the q-o-q comparison it increased by 0.6%) and imports of services decreased by 26.3% (in the q-o-q comparison it decreased by 8.2%).

As for the price development in the Q3 2020, the total GDP deflator reached 4.1%, y-o-y.

The volume of labour costsincreased by 0.1%, y-o-y, in the Q3 2020.

In the Czech Republic, in the Q3 2020, 5 332 thousand persons were employed in average. The total employmentdecreased by 1.7%, y-o-y; in the q-o-q comparison it increased by 0.2%. The number of hours worked was by 0.3% higher, y-o-y, and in the q-o-q comparisonit increased by 12.5%.

