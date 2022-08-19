Log in
News: Latest News
GDP Revision and Personal Income on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

08/19/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Aug       51.7   (4)    52.2* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Aug       50.0   (3)    47.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jul       575K   (10)   590K 
                  -- percent change            Jul      -2.5%         -8.1% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       N/A           0 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods                  Jul      +0.6%   (11)  +2.0%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jul      -3.0%   (5)   -8.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Aug 20    254K   (6)    250K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         2Q       -0.5%   (11)  -0.9%*** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       2Q       +8.7%   (4)   +8.7%*** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       N/A           13 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Jul      +0.6%   (12)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jul      +0.5%   (12)  +1.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jul      +0.2%   (9)   +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jul      +4.8%   (6)   +4.8% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Aug       55.3   (6)    55.1**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-July Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***2Q 1st Reading 
****Aug Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1424ET

