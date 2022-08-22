GDP Revision and Personal Income on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Aug 51.9 (9) 52.2*
0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Aug 49.0 (7) 47.3*
1000 New Home Sales Jul 574K (21) 590K
-- percent change Jul -2.7% -8.1%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug -5 (5) 0
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Jul +1.0% (23) +2.0%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul -3.0% (11) -8.6%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 20 255K (18) 250K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q -0.5% (23) -0.9%***
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +8.7% (7) +8.7%***
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug 10 (3) 13
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.6% (23) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.5% (21) +1.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (21) +0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +4.7% (13) +4.8%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 55.2 (17) 55.1****
(Final)
*End-July Reading
**Revised Figure
***2Q 1st Reading
****Aug Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
