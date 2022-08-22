Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

GDP Revision and Personal Income on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/22/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Aug       51.9   (9)    52.2* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Aug       49.0   (7)    47.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jul       574K   (21)   590K 
                  -- percent change            Jul      -2.7%         -8.1% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Aug      -5      (5)    0 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods                  Jul      +1.0%   (23)  +2.0%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jul      -3.0%   (11)  -8.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Aug 20    255K   (18)   250K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         2Q       -0.5%   (23)  -0.9%*** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       2Q       +8.7%   (7)   +8.7%*** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       10     (3)    13 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Jul      +0.6%   (23)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jul      +0.5%   (21)  +1.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jul      +0.2%   (21)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jul      +4.7%   (13)  +4.8% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Aug       55.2   (17)   55.1**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-July Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***2Q 1st Reading 
****Aug Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1421ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.19% to Settle at $2.8912 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.05% to Settle at $3.7762 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.59% to Settle at $90.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:38pAntofagasta's Twin Metals sues Biden administration over Minnesota copper project
RE
02:30pU.s. crude futures turn positive…
RE
02:23pGermany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize
RE
02:22pGDP Revision and Personal Income on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.35% Lower at $3.6705 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.97% Lower at $18.873 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.78% Lower at $1734.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
3European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment

HOT NEWS