GDP Revision and Personal Income on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Aug 51.9 (9) 52.2* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Aug 49.0 (7) 47.3* 1000 New Home Sales Jul 574K (21) 590K -- percent change Jul -2.7% -8.1% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug -5 (5) 0 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Jul +1.0% (23) +2.0%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Jul -3.0% (11) -8.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 20 255K (18) 250K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q -0.5% (23) -0.9%*** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +8.7% (7) +8.7%*** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug 10 (3) 13 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.6% (23) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.5% (21) +1.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (21) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +4.7% (13) +4.8% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 55.2 (17) 55.1**** (Final) *End-July Reading **Revised Figure ***2Q 1st Reading ****Aug Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

08-22-22 1421ET