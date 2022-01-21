GDP Seen +5.8% in 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 57.7*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 57.6*
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Nov +18.2% (4) +18.4%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 112.0 (14) 115.8
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan 16 (4) 16
Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Dec 760K (13) 744K
-- percent change Dec +2.2% +12.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 22 260K (7) 286K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec -0.1% (12) +2.6%**
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +5.8% (15) +2.3%***
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +6.1% (6) +6.0%***
1000 Pending Home Sales Dec -0.8% (6) -2.2%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan 22 (3) 24
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.4% (14) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Dec -0.6% (14) +0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Dec +0.5% (11) +0.5%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Dec +4.8% (7) +4.7%
0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +1.2% (12) +1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 68.5 (9) 68.8****
(Final)
*End-Dec Reading
**Revised Figure
***3Q 3rd Reading
****Jan Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
