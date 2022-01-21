Log in
News: Latest News
GDP Seen +5.8% in 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

01/21/2022 | 02:15pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jan       N/A           57.7* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jan       N/A           57.6* 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Nov      +18.2%  (4)   +18.4% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jan       112.0  (14)   115.8 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jan       16     (4)    16 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales              Dec       760K   (13)   744K 
                  -- percent change         Dec      +2.2%         +12.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 22    260K   (7)    286K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Dec      -0.1%   (12)  +2.6%** 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      4Q       +5.8%   (15)  +2.3%*** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    4Q       +6.1%   (6)   +6.0%*** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Dec      -0.8%   (6)   -2.2% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jan       22     (3)    24 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Dec      +0.4%   (14)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Dec      -0.6%   (14)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Dec      +0.5%   (11)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Dec      +4.8%   (7)   +4.7% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       4Q       +1.2%   (12)  +1.3% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       68.5   (9)    68.8**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Dec Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***3Q 3rd Reading 
****Jan Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1415ET

