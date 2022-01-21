GDP Seen +5.8% in 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 57.7* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 57.6* Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Nov +18.2% (4) +18.4% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 112.0 (14) 115.8 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan 16 (4) 16 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Dec 760K (13) 744K -- percent change Dec +2.2% +12.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 22 260K (7) 286K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec -0.1% (12) +2.6%** 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +5.8% (15) +2.3%*** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +6.1% (6) +6.0%*** 1000 Pending Home Sales Dec -0.8% (6) -2.2% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan 22 (3) 24 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.4% (14) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Dec -0.6% (14) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Dec +0.5% (11) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Dec +4.8% (7) +4.7% 0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +1.2% (12) +1.3% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 68.5 (9) 68.8**** (Final) *End-Dec Reading **Revised Figure ***3Q 3rd Reading ****Jan Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

