News: Latest News
GDP Seen Down 1.3% -- Data Week Ahead

05/20/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  May       58.0   (4)    59.2* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI May       55.4   (4)    55.6* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Apr       750K   (10)   763K 
                  -- percent change            Apr      -1.7%         -8.6% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           May       9      (3)    14 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods                  Apr      +0.6%   (10)  +0.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 21    222K   (4)    218K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         1Q       -1.3%   (9)   -1.4%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       1Q       +8.0%   (5)   +8.0%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Apr      -1.7%   (4)   -1.2% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        May       N/A           25 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Apr      +0.5%   (11)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Apr      +0.6%   (10)  +1.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Apr      +0.3%   (9)   +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Apr      +4.9%   (4)   +5.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             May       59.1   (6)    59.1*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Apr Reading 
**1Q 1st Reading 
***May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1415ET

HOT NEWS