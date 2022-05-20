GDP Seen Down 1.3% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI May 58.0 (4) 59.2* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI May 55.4 (4) 55.6* 1000 New Home Sales Apr 750K (10) 763K -- percent change Apr -1.7% -8.6% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 9 (3) 14 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Apr +0.6% (10) +0.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 21 222K (4) 218K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -1.3% (9) -1.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +8.0% (5) +8.0%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -1.7% (4) -1.2% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May N/A 25 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.5% (11) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.6% (10) +1.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (9) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +4.9% (4) +5.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 59.1 (6) 59.1*** (Final) *End-Apr Reading **1Q 1st Reading ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

