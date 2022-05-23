GDP Seen Down 1.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI May 57.4 (11) 59.2*
0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI May 55.0 (8) 55.6*
1000 New Home Sales Apr 750K (22) 763K
-- percent change Apr -1.7% -8.6%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 9.5 (6) 14
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Apr +0.7% (24) +0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 21 215K (18) 218K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -1.3% (24) -1.4%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +8.0% (9) +8.0%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -2.0% (13) -1.2%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 22 (4) 25
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.5% (24) +0.5%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.7% (23) +1.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (22) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +4.9% (13) +5.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 59.1 (18) 59.1***
(Final)
*End-Apr Reading
**1Q 1st Reading
***May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-23-22 1416ET