GDP Seen Down 1.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI May 57.4 (11) 59.2* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI May 55.0 (8) 55.6* 1000 New Home Sales Apr 750K (22) 763K -- percent change Apr -1.7% -8.6% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 9.5 (6) 14 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Apr +0.7% (24) +0.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 21 215K (18) 218K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q -1.3% (24) -1.4%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +8.0% (9) +8.0%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -2.0% (13) -1.2% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 22 (4) 25 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.5% (24) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.7% (23) +1.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (22) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +4.9% (13) +5.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 59.1 (18) 59.1*** (Final) *End-Apr Reading **1Q 1st Reading ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

