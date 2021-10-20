Chronicling 100 Years of the
U.S. Economy
|
October 2021
|
Volume 101, Number 10
GDP and the Economy
Third Estimates for the Second Quarter of 2021
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to the third estimates of the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPAs) (chart 1 and table 1).1 With the third estimate, real GDP growth for the second quarter was revised up 0.1 percentage point from the second estimate issued last month (see "Updates"). In the first quarter of 2021, real GDP increased 6.3 percent.
The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, and federal government spending.2 Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased (chart 2 and table 1).
COVID-19 Impact on the Second-Quarter 2021 GDP Estimate
The increase in second-quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, government assistance payments in the form of loans to businesses and grants to state and local governments increased, while social benefits to households, such as the direct economic impact payments, declined. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP estimate for the second quarter, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more information, see the "Technical Note" posted with the news release and "Federal Recovery Programs and BEA Statistics," a webpage where the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) consolidates information about the federal stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how they relate to BEA's economic data.
GDP by Expenditure
Real GDP accelerated in the second quarter of 2021 as the economic recovery from the COVID- 19 pandemic continued. A smaller decrease in inventory investment, an upturn in exports, an acceleration in consumer spending, and an upturn in state and local government spending were mostly offset by downturns in residential fixed investment and federal government spending and a slowdown in nonresidential fixed investment. Imports slowed.
The smaller decrease in inventory investment primarily reflected a smaller decrease in manufacturing, an upturn in "other" industries (mainly from upturns in transportation and warehousing and in agricultural services, forestry, and fisheries), and a smaller decrease in retail trade (led by motor vehicle dealers).
The upturn in exports reflected upturns in both goods and services exports.
The leading contributors to the upturn in exports of goods were consumer goods and capital goods (nonautomotive).
The upturn in exports of services was led by upturns in charges for the use of intellectual property and "other" business services.
The acceleration in consumer spending reflected an acceleration in spending on services that was partly offset by a deceleration in spending on goods.
Within services, the leading contributors to the acceleration were an upturn in health care and a pickup in food services and accommodations.
Within goods, all categories of durable goods contributed to the deceleration (led by slowdowns in motor vehicles and parts and furnishings and durable household equipment).
The upturn in state and local government spending reflected an acceleration in consumption expenditures (led by compensation of employees) that was partly offset by a larger decrease in gross investment.
All categories contributed to the downturn in residential fixed investment. The leading contributors were a slowdown in single-family construction, a downturn in improvements, and a larger decrease in brokers' commissions.
The downturn in federal government spending primarily reflected a downturn in spending on nondefense consumption expenditures, led by intermediate goods and services purchased. In the second quarter, the fees associated with processing and administration of Paycheck Protection Program loan applications by banks on behalf of the federal
government slowed.
The slowdown in nonresidential fixed investment reflected a downturn in structures (with all categories contributing) and slowdowns in equipment (more than accounted for by a downturn in information processing equipment) and intellectual property products (more than accounted for by a slowdown in software investment).
The slowdown in imports reflected a deceleration in goods imports that was partly offset by an acceleration in services imports.
The leading contributor to the deceleration in goods imports was a downturn in imports of consumer goods (led by pharmaceuticals).
The acceleration in services imports primarily reflected a larger increase in travel.
Real gross domestic income, which is the sum of incomes earned and costs incurred in the production of GDP, increased 2.3 percent in the second quarter after increasing 6.3 percent in the first quarter.
GDP by Industry
The third estimate of GDP includes estimates of GDP by industry, or value added-a measure of an industry's contribution to GDP. In the second quarter, private goods- producing industries increased 4.7 percent,
private services-producing industries increased 7.8 percent, and government increased 3.4 percent (table 2). Overall, 19 of 22 industry groups contributed to the second- quarter increase in real GDP.
The increase in private goods-producing industries primarily reflected increases in nondurable goods manufacturing (led by petroleum and coal products), construction, and durable goods manufacturing (led by other transportation equipment).
The increase in private services-producing industries primarily reflected increases in accommodation and food services; information (led by data processing, internet publishing, and other information services); professional, scientific, and technical services; real estate and rental and leasing; and health care and social assistance (led by ambulatory health care services). These increases were partly offset by a decrease in retail trade (led by motor vehicle and parts dealers) (table 13).
The increase in government mainly reflected an increase in state and local government.