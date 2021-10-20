GDP and the Economy Third Estimates for the Second Quarter of 2021

The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, and federal government spending.2 Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased (chart 2 and table 1).

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to the third estimates of the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPAs) (chart 1 and table 1).1 With the third estimate, real GDP growth for the second quarter was revised up 0.1 percentage point from the second estimate issued last month (see "Updates"). In the first quarter of 2021, real GDP increased 6.3 percent.

Third Estimates for the Second Quarter of 2021

COVID-19 Impact on the Second-Quarter 2021 GDP Estimate

The increase in second-quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, government assistance payments in the form of loans to businesses and grants to state and local governments increased, while social benefits to households, such as the direct economic impact payments, declined. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP estimate for the second quarter, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more information, see the "Technical Note" posted with the news release and "Federal Recovery Programs and BEA Statistics," a webpage where the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) consolidates information about the federal stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how they relate to BEA's economic data.

GDP by Expenditure

Real GDP accelerated in the second quarter of 2021 as the economic recovery from the COVID- 19 pandemic continued. A smaller decrease in inventory investment, an upturn in exports, an acceleration in consumer spending, and an upturn in state and local government spending were mostly offset by downturns in residential fixed investment and federal government spending and a slowdown in nonresidential fixed investment. Imports slowed.

The smaller decrease in inventory investment primarily reflected a smaller decrease in manufacturing, an upturn in "other" industries (mainly from upturns in transportation and warehousing and in agricultural services, forestry, and fisheries), and a smaller decrease in retail trade (led by motor vehicle dealers).

The upturn in exports reflected upturns in both goods and services exports.

The leading contributors to the upturn in exports of goods were consumer goods and capital goods (nonautomotive).

The upturn in exports of services was led by upturns in charges for the use of intellectual property and "other" business services.

The acceleration in consumer spending reflected an acceleration in spending on services that was partly offset by a deceleration in spending on goods.

Within services, the leading contributors to the acceleration were an upturn in health care and a pickup in food services and accommodations.

Within goods, all categories of durable goods contributed to the deceleration (led by slowdowns in motor vehicles and parts and furnishings and durable household equipment).

The upturn in state and local government spending reflected an acceleration in consumption expenditures (led by compensation of employees) that was partly offset by a larger decrease in gross investment.

All categories contributed to the downturn in residential fixed investment. The leading contributors were a slowdown in single-family construction, a downturn in improvements, and a larger decrease in brokers' commissions.

The downturn in federal government spending primarily reflected a downturn in spending on nondefense consumption expenditures, led by intermediate goods and services purchased. In the second quarter, the fees associated with processing and administration of Paycheck Protection Program loan applications by banks on behalf of the federal

government slowed.

