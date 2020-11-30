GDP down by 2.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

Domestic consumption

In the third quarter of 2020, domestic expenditure declined by 5.0% due to both components of domestic expenditure: final consumption expenditure declined by 0.3% and gross capital formation by 19.6%.

Within final consumption expenditure, only household final expenditure decreased and even this decrease was less prominent than in the first two quarters of 2020. Household final expenditure on the domestic market decreased by 6.0%. The highest decrease among household expenditure was observed in consumption of fuels and services.

Expenditure for durables increased by 4.3%, which had a positive effect on household expenditure in total.

General government expenditure also increased; by 1.4%.

The high decrease in gross capital formation is a consequence of the decrease in inventories. Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.8%. A decline was observed in machinery and equipment, while construction investment increased (by 2.7%).

Higher decrease in imports than exports

In the third quarter of 2020, exports decreased by 9.5% over the third quarter of 2019: exports of goods by 4.6% and exports of services by 25.8%. Imports decreased by 13.1%: imports of goods by 11.2% and imports of services by 22.4%. Among services, at both exports and imports, the largest decrease was observed in travelling.

Employment in the third quarter down

Total employment in the third quarter of 2020 was 1,034,564; in one year it decreased by 1.8% or 19,237 persons. Employment decreased the most in administrative and support services (employment activities) and manufacturing.

Notes

Unless otherwise specified, all comparisons in this text refer to original data, to volume or real changes and to changes compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

More detailed data

More detailed data are available in the SiStat Database.