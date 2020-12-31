Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

12/31/2020 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) from September 23, 2020 through November 16, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased GoodRx securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GoodRx Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants participated in a fraudulent scheme and course of business that operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of GoodRx common stock by disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts. The scheme: (1) deceived the investing public regarding GoodRx’s business, operations, services, competition, competitive market trends and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company’s September 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”); (3) created artificial demand for the GoodRx common shares sold in the IPO; (4) enabled the Company to receive $887 million in net proceeds from the sale of GoodRx common stock in the IPO; (5) enabled certain existing shareholders, including executive officers and Company employees, to collectively reap gross proceeds of more than $369 million from the sale of GoodRx common stock in the IPO; and (6) caused plaintiff and the Class to purchase GoodRx publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.

On November 17, 2020, just weeks after GoodRx completed its IPO, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which, among other things, would compete directly with GoodRx’s platform. That same day, CNBC.com reported that Amazon Prime members would now have access to discounts of up to 80% on generic medications and up to 40% on brand-name prescriptions through its relationship with the Inside Rx savings program. This competitive pricing posed a severe threat to GoodRx’s business model.

On this news, GoodRx’s stock price fell $10.51 per share, or 23%, to $36.21 per share by market close on November 17, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased GoodRx securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/goodrxholdingsinc-gdrx-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-347/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pKNDI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
GL
12:39pAPPLEGREEN : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Applegreen Plc
PR
12:39pQSR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc.
GL
12:38pBABA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited
GL
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:35pGDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
GL
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
12:33pSNANF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc.
GL
12:32pLGL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE : PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ