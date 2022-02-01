GE Current, a Daintree company, Completes the Acquisition of Hubbell® Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business to Create Current

GE Current, a Daintree company, has completed the acquisition of Hubbell® Incorporated’s commercial and industrial (C&I) lighting business, creating a premier end-to-end lighting solutions business. The combined new business will be branded as Current.

Brings together two iconic businesses with deep innovation heritage, strong brands and application expertise

Strategically positioned to now focus all investments into lighting and controls solutions

Enhanced distribution footprint and digital tools to service customer needs more easily, quickly and efficiently

Strong new product pipelines and shared patented technologies will deliver added value to customers

“This is an exciting day for Current and Hubbell’s C&I lighting business as we unite to create a powerhouse in the LED lighting and controls market,” said Manish Bhandari, President and CEO, Current. “Together, we have an unmatched breadth and depth of products, solutions and expertise that will yield greater innovation and service for our diverse customer base now, and into the future.”

Hubbell’s C&I lighting business is a leading provider of professional lighting, lighting controls and connected lighting that offers a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor lighting products for industrial, commercial and institutional applications. Brands that are part of the acquisition include Architectural Area Lighting, Beacon, LiteControl, Kim Lighting, Columbia Lighting, Prescolite, Dual-Lite, Compass, Kurt Versen, Hubbell Outdoor Lighting, Hubbell Controls Solutions and Whiteway.

The combined business now offers an extensive product portfolio of lamps, fixtures and controls, uniquely tailored to C&I, Signage, Roadway, Horticulture and Transportation markets. The acquisition also expands Current’s base of distribution partnerships and specific agent networks for the defined businesses and brands.

About GE Current, a Daintree company

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all specialty applications in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. Our trusted brands include Albeo®, Arize®, Daintree, Evolve®, Forum, Immersion®, LightGrid™, LightSweep®, Lumination®, ProLine®, Tetra®, TriGain® and 365DisInFx®. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com and visit Hubbell’s C&I Lighting business at www.hubbell.com/hubbelllightingci/en. Current is part of the American Industrial Partners Fund VI portfolio.

