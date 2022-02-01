Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GE Current, a Daintree company, Completes the Acquisition of Hubbell® Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business to Create Current

02/01/2022 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GE Current, a Daintree company, has completed the acquisition of Hubbell® Incorporated’s commercial and industrial (C&I) lighting business, creating a premier end-to-end lighting solutions business. The combined new business will be branded as Current.

  • Brings together two iconic businesses with deep innovation heritage, strong brands and application expertise
  • Strategically positioned to now focus all investments into lighting and controls solutions
  • Enhanced distribution footprint and digital tools to service customer needs more easily, quickly and efficiently
  • Strong new product pipelines and shared patented technologies will deliver added value to customers

“This is an exciting day for Current and Hubbell’s C&I lighting business as we unite to create a powerhouse in the LED lighting and controls market,” said Manish Bhandari, President and CEO, Current. “Together, we have an unmatched breadth and depth of products, solutions and expertise that will yield greater innovation and service for our diverse customer base now, and into the future.”

Hubbell’s C&I lighting business is a leading provider of professional lighting, lighting controls and connected lighting that offers a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor lighting products for industrial, commercial and institutional applications. Brands that are part of the acquisition include Architectural Area Lighting, Beacon, LiteControl, Kim Lighting, Columbia Lighting, Prescolite, Dual-Lite, Compass, Kurt Versen, Hubbell Outdoor Lighting, Hubbell Controls Solutions and Whiteway.

The combined business now offers an extensive product portfolio of lamps, fixtures and controls, uniquely tailored to C&I, Signage, Roadway, Horticulture and Transportation markets. The acquisition also expands Current’s base of distribution partnerships and specific agent networks for the defined businesses and brands.

About GE Current, a Daintree company

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all specialty applications in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. Our trusted brands include Albeo®, Arize®, Daintree, Evolve®, Forum, Immersion®, LightGrid™, LightSweep®, Lumination®, ProLine®, Tetra®, TriGain® and 365DisInFx®. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com and visit Hubbell’s C&I Lighting business at www.hubbell.com/hubbelllightingci/en. Current is part of the American Industrial Partners Fund VI portfolio.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pRobins Kaplan LLP Announces Proposed Opioid Settlement for Its Tribal Nation Clients
BU
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:02p2022-02-01 : Abcourt announces search for new ceo
PU
01:02pNORTHRIM BANCORP : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
01:02pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : How Our Talent Thrives Through a Culture of Continuous Learning
PU
01:02pVITRO B DE C : SOLARBAN® 60 glass highlights first net-zero fast food eatery in U.S.
PU
01:02pTECK RESOURCES : Team Canada Training Facilities to be Outfitted with Antimicrobial Copper to Enhance Safety - Form 6-K
PU
01:02pKARAT PACKAGING : Appoints Jian Guo as New Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
01:02pCDB to Create Regional Financing Ecosystem to Rescue and Reposition Caribbean Economies
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS