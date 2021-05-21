GE Current, a Daintree company : Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

Current continues to lead the lighting industry with a new site, updated resources and expanded product information.

GE Current, a Daintree company, a leading manufacturer of advanced lighting and intelligent controls, has launched a newly redesigned website at www.gecurrent.com and www.led.com.

Aimed at providing an improved user experience for customers, partners, architects, lighting designers and lighting industry leaders, the revamped website features a more robust document library, improved navigation, faceted product search, upgraded design tools and calculators, industry news and more. With these improvements and a sleek design, the new site makes conducting business with Current easier, faster and more intuitive.

“From the outset, Current’s goal has been to enable our partners to easily access our ever-expanding portfolio and quickly identify the right solutions for their lighting projects. Our team has been working tirelessly on these improvements to better respond to the needs and requests we were hearing,” said Melissa Wesorick, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Current. “We are thrilled to finally unveil this new website that reflects our values, our portfolio and our vision.”

To continually enhance customer experience, the company recently rolled out several service initiatives, including QuickStock, which focuses on same-day shipping of its most popular lighting fixtures and lamps, as well as the opening of new distribution centers in Harrisburg, PA, and Atlanta, GA. The new website is the latest in this series of advancements Current is undertaking to digitize its customer experience end to end and cement its place as a leader in the lighting industry.

Explore all the revamped site has to offer at www.gecurrent.com.

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005034/en/