GE employees qualify for Davenport University 4-year scholarships, an award for being Gold-Level Veteran-friendly business

General Electric (GE) is the latest recipient of Davenport University’s Veteran-friendly businesses scholarship program, a partnership with the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency. GE has multiple locations in Michigan, including a multi-business digital technology center in Van Buren Township, and an Avionics center in Grand Rapids.

“By partnering with Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, we’re able to honor businesses that honor our veterans and remove barriers to advancement many employees face,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “GE is a prime example of a company that is working with the veteran population, growing its workforce, and promoting from within. It’s a way to help employers support those with proven potential.”

The program grants employees at nearly 400 veteran-friendly certified businesses and agencies across Michigan unique scholarships at Davenport University in recognition of their employers’ commitment to those who have served our country. You do not need to be a veteran to qualify.

“We believe in investing in our people – providing a space for our employees to thrive personally and professionally,” said Jason Torrez, senior director of software engineering and site leader for GE’s technology center in Van Buren Township. “This includes investing within. At GE, one of the ways we support our associates is through employee resource groups, including our Veterans Network. We work every day to support our veterans. These scholarships give our team members the boost needed to qualify for open positions within our organization and grow their skill set to keep up with changing technology.”

Veteran-Friendly Employers (VFEs) collectively employ more than 30,000 of Michigan’s 552,000 veterans.

In partnership with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, these scholarships help people in the workforce complete their bachelor’s or master’s degree or pursue professional training to enhance their skills or gain industry-recognized certifications, regardless of veteran status.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this partnership with Davenport University and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency,” said Torrez. “This program empowers our veterans to further their career and learning and it underscores our commitment to honor their service.”

A complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level employers may be found at michiganveterans.com. To receive more information or apply for the Veteran-Friendly Certified Employer Scholarship, go to davenport.edu/mvaa or contact Jason Bos in Admissions at Jason.Bos@davenport.edu or 616.742.2075.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 6,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at davenport.edu.

