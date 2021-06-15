Log in
GEARWRENCH : Continues to Revolutionize the Extraction Category with New Bolt Biter Nut Drivers

06/15/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPARKS, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional tool users are turning to impact wrenches more and more frequently to get jobs done faster. But nothing creates a speedbump quite like a rusted, rounded, worn-down or frozen fastener. Without the right extraction tools, even savvy pros struggle to remove stubborn fasteners easily, and just as often have to replace the fastener altogether.

Enter, the right tools: GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Nut Drivers.

"All across the extraction tool category, we find pros struggling to remove damaged fasteners," said GEARWRENCH Product Manager Rachel Cooke. "And every time we apply our innovative Bolt Biter design in a new way—like with our new nut drivers—we see the same results. Problem solved."

With their bi-directional design, Bolt Biter Nut Drivers allow users to remove and reuse damaged fasteners with ease, saving time at every turn with up to five times more gripping force. "Minus-size" options work on heavily worn or damaged fasteners that standard sizes can't grip. Additionally, their tapered entry design lets Bolt Biter Nut Drivers seat or disengage from fasteners easily, without the need for hammers or mallets.

Using impact tools can force other nut drivers to fail, costing more money for replacements and more time not getting things done. Bolt Biter chrome molybdenum construction and unique torsion zone provide superior durability for use with impact tools, lasting up to 50 times longer than the competitors.

The Bolt Biter Nut Driver lineup includes 16 open stock options and two sets: a 16-piece (86171) and 8-piece (86170). The 16-piece option is outfitted with a GEARCASE with adjustable rails suited for a variety of accessories to keep everything organized and accessible. For more information, visit gearwrench.com/boltbiter.

About GEARWRENCH® 
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group 
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gearwrench-continues-to-revolutionize-the-extraction-category-with-new-bolt-biter-nut-drivers-301312977.html

SOURCE GEARWRENCH


© PRNewswire 2021
