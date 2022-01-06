GEF Mekong Delta Integrated Climate Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Project - P159976

The development objective of the Mekong Delta Integrated Climate Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Project for Vietnam is to enhance tools for climate‐smart planning and improve climate resilience of land and water management practices in selected provinces of the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. The additional financing will finance following components: (i) enhancing monitoring, analytics, and information systems; (ii) managing floods in the upper...

