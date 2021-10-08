GEHA : Announces 2022 Health and Dental Plan Options and New Plan Perk for Select Offerings

Tailored plans meet the unique needs of federal employees, including Elevate, the low-cost default medical plan, and the most-selected HDHP plan among federal employees.

Today, GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) announced its 2022 health and dental plan options available to eligible federal employees through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), as well as its newly introduced plan perk for Elevate and Elevate Plus subscribers.

Five GEHA high-value medical plan options will be available in 2022, including popular plans Elevate, the low-cost default medical option, and GEHA’s High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), the most-selected HDHP among federal employees. In addition, two comprehensive dental plans that have anchored GEHA’s leading position in the FEDVIP space will carry over into 2022.

“As a nonprofit member association, it’s our mission to provide purposeful, value-added benefits to our members,” said GEHA President and CEO Art Nizza. “GEHA is proud to offer plan options that are cost-effective, comprehensive and tailored to the unique needs of federal employees."

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2022:

GEHA’s plan perk enhances the company’s commitment to empowering its members to be healthy and well. Elevate and Elevate Plus plan subscribers are eligible to choose from a complimentary plan perk including Fitbit wearable device and Fitbit Premium Membership, Daily Burn virtual fitness subscription, a gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods or REI, or SilverSneakers membership (Elevate Plus only, Medicare Part A and/or B subscriber and spouse). For more information on plan perk visit www.geha.com/planperk.

Elevate and Elevate Plus plans also allow members to make wellness a primary focus by providing up to $1,000 in Wellness Pays rewards per household for leading a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, members have exclusive access to innovative alternatives to traditional, one-size-fits-all plans, a $0 deductible plan with predictable costs for Elevate Plus and GEHA’s lowest premium plan, Elevate.

MEDICAL PLANS:

All GEHA medical plans include access to millions of providers across the country. This includes robust telehealth access to doctors, pediatricians and behavioral health therapists. Member use of telehealth has risen significantly since GEHA began offering it as a no-cost option in 2019. GEHA saw a 125% increase in use from 2020 to 2021.

For the second consecutive year, Elevate and Elevate Plus plans offer an easy and generous rewards program of $500/$1,000 (two adults per household) Wellness Pays. In 2020, more than 58% of plan members were engaged in the program and received more than $178 on average in rewards per engaged member. Wellness Pays rewards can be used toward qualified health care expenses, now and into the future. For more information about Wellness Pays visit www.geha.com/elevate-rewards.

Elevate

Elevate is the FEHB default plan and GEHA’s lowest premium plan. Elevate empowers members who want an alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all plans by offering the most affordable coverage, and a robust rewards program, Wellness Pays, for healthy lifestyle choices.

The Elevate plan biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Self – $48.74

Elevate Self Plus One – $112.11

Elevate Self & Family – $136.48

Elevate Plus

Elevate Plus helps to eliminate the guesswork around health care costs and offers personalized services to help members navigate their health care and manage their wellness with confidence. This in-network plan offers low copays for non-traditional care in the FEHB space, broad surgery benefits and a robust rewards program, Wellness Pays.

The Elevate Plus plan biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Plus Self – $79.13

Elevate Plus Self Plus One – $182.51

Elevate Plus Self & Family – $190.63

HDHP (High-Deductible Health Plan)

HDHP puts members in control of their health care dollars by offering comprehensive medical coverage, along with the ability to establish and grow a health savings account (HSA) that can be used towards medical expenses or at age 65 for non-medical expenses. With just 5% co-insurance after the deductible is met, this plan combines predictable out-of-pocket costs with unexpected dental and vision benefits, all with access to a health savings account (HSA).

The HDHP plan biweekly premiums are as follows:

HDHP Self – $63.21

HDHP Self Plus One – $135.90

HDHP Self & Family – $167.00

Standard Option

GEHA’s Standard plan offers members broad access to traditional health care and familiar, comprehensive benefits and coverage at an affordable premium. The Standard plan offers some of the lowest copays for primary and specialist visits as well as 100% in-network coverage for routine maternity care.

The Standard plan biweekly premiums are as follows:

Standard Self – $62.66

Standard Self Plus One – $134.73

Standard Self & Family –$164.85

High Option

High Option is a premium plan that gives members the confidence that comes with having the most comprehensive brand-name prescription coverage available in GEHA’s medical portfolio, along with low out-of-pocket costs and waived cost-share for Medicare enrollees. In 2022, Medicare Part B premium reimbursement increased to $800, from $600 in 2021.

The High plan biweekly premiums are as follows:

HDHP Self – $104.86

HDHP Self Plus One – $224.76

HDHP Self & Family – $302.25

DENTAL PLANS:

GEHA’s two dental plans offer comprehensive, high-quality dental services—from preventive care to crowns, bridges, dentures and orthodontics. GEHA dental plan members have access to more than 388,000 in-network locations nationwide and are also covered worldwide. Both plan options also include discounts on hearing aids, medical alerts and vision care, including exams, frames and lenses.

High Option—Comprehensive Coverage for Maximum Dental Benefits

The High Option includes an unlimited annual maximum benefit per person, pays a higher percentage for covered services, and offers no waiting period for orthodontic services.

Standard Option—Low Premiums for Routine Care

The Standard Option provides 100% coverage for routine dental care and covers 70% of orthodontics care following a 12-month waiting period.

2022 premiums for GEHA dental plan options are available by zip code at www.geha.com/plans/dental/2022/overview.

To learn about the plans offered, visit www.geha.com or call 800-821-6136. These rates do not apply to all enrollees. If a member is in a special enrollment category, please refer to the FEHB Program website or contact the agency or Tribal Employer which maintains their health benefits enrollment. This is a brief description of GEHA’s FEHB and FEDVIP plan features. Please read GEHA’s Federal brochures which are available at www.geha.com. All benefits are subject to the definitions, limitations and exclusions outlined in the Federal brochures. The plan perk benefits are neither offered nor guaranteed under contract with the FEHB Program, and are being made available by GEHA.

ABOUT GEHA

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.), founded in 1937, is a non-profit member association and the largest dental and second largest medical benefit provider of federal employees exclusively serving 2 million current employees and retirees, military retirees, and their families. GEHA’s mission, to empower members to be healthy and well, is demonstrated through its focus on innovation as well as providing members with access to one of the largest medical provider networks nationwide.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit www.geha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005242/en/