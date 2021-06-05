GEICO Asks: “How Prepared Are You for Hurricane Season?”

This year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The agency predicts six to 10 storms could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), and three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) are expected overall. NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.

“When a hurricane’s path sets up to include your area, trying to prepare effectively and locate the proper supplies can turn into a stressful affair,” said Tim Wander, GEICO’s risk manager. “The best time to get ready for hurricane season is now while the Tropics remain relatively quiet.”

To help minimize your exposure, prepare with GEICO’s tips before the storm:

Remove potential hazards – Pick up debris and loose objects in the yard to minimize flying objects that may damage your property and break windows.

Designate a safe room in your home – The basement or an interior room on the main level typically provides the best protection against severe weather.

Build a disaster kit – Include at least three days of food and water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries and a radio. (Do not forget animal care supplies.)

Have an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place and discuss how you will communicate with your family near or far if you are separated.

Evacuation shelters – Know where evacuation shelters are located in your area.

For a complete hurricane preparation checklist, log onto GEICO Living, where you can see more additional tips. Should you need to evacuate, please click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home Flood-Ready to help prepare effectively.

If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible. To speed up your claims process, use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day.

