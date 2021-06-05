Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO Asks: “How Prepared Are You for Hurricane Season?”

06/05/2021 | 12:56pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The agency predicts six to 10 storms could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), and three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) are expected overall. NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.

“When a hurricane’s path sets up to include your area, trying to prepare effectively and locate the proper supplies can turn into a stressful affair,” said Tim Wander, GEICO’s risk manager. “The best time to get ready for hurricane season is now while the Tropics remain relatively quiet.”

To help minimize your exposure, prepare with GEICO’s tips before the storm:

Remove potential hazards – Pick up debris and loose objects in the yard to minimize flying objects that may damage your property and break windows.
Designate a safe room in your home – The basement or an interior room on the main level typically provides the best protection against severe weather.
Build a disaster kit – Include at least three days of food and water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries and a radio. (Do not forget animal care supplies.)
Have an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place and discuss how you will communicate with your family near or far if you are separated.
Evacuation shelters – Know where evacuation shelters are located in your area.

For a complete hurricane preparation checklist, log onto GEICO Living, where you can see more additional tips. Should you need to evacuate, please click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home Flood-Ready to help prepare effectively.

If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible. To speed up your claims process, use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:34aReaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
RE
09:27aIRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S A  : Integrated Report 2020
PU
09:25aALKERMES  : ALKS FINAL_ASCO21 Nemva IR Call 6.4.21 9.00am.pdf
PU
09:09aDAIMLER  : Newsflashes from the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race
PU
09:01aAlphabet inc says "we hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon"- spokesperson
RE
09:00aAlphabet inc says we strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules"- spokesperson
RE
08:59aALPHABET  : Google says supports work to update international tax rules
RE
08:59aGoogle spokesman says company strongly supports work being done to update international tax rules, hopes that countries can finalize 'balanced and durable agreement' soon
RE
08:59aG-7 Nations Agree on New Rules for Taxing Global Companies -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:58aAmazon.com- "we hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader g20 and inclusive framework alliance- spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
4ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
5SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

HOT NEWS