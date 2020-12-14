GEICO : Hosting Virtual Career Fair Exclusively for the Military Community

GEICO is hosting its first-ever Virtual Career Fair for the military community on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. Active duty, reservist, retirees, veterans and military spouses are welcome to take part by registering here.

GEICO recruiters will be available to discuss career opportunities in Sales, Customer Service, Claims, Actuary, Legal, Analytics, Information Technology and GEICO’s Management Development and Emerging Leaders programs. Bi-lingual jobseekers are encouraged to register, as the company offers many opportunities in its expanding Spanish-language division. The positions require no previous insurance experience; associates will be paid during training and receive benefits.

Recruiters will also be looking for applicants for GEICO’s IT Veteran Transition Program, which is a 12-month program that combines classroom work, mentoring and real-world experience to transform vets into full-time GEICO IT analysts. Vets are paid and receive benefits during the training process. Applicants do not need previous tech experience or a college degree.

There are career opportunities available at GEICO offices in Buffalo, Chevy Chase, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Diego, Seattle, Tucson, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Virginia; North Liberty, Iowa; Lakeland, Florida; Macon, Georgia; and Woodbury, New York.

GEICO and the military have a special relationship that dates back to the company’s founding in 1936, when GEICO policies were only offered to service members and government employees. The company owes much of its success to the military community and continues to show its appreciation. GEICO offers special military discounts; has a full-time Military Team made up of veterans dedicated to serving the needs of the military community; and honors service members annually at the GEICO Military Service Awards.

GEICO—where 33% of the associate population received promotions in 2019— was named one of Comparably’s 2019 “Top 50 Large Companies for Perks & Benefits” and Indeed.com’s “10 Highest-Rated Workplaces for Compensation and Benefits.” GEICO offers full-time associates its Total Rewards Program, with a wide range of benefits, including health, dental and vision coverage, disability benefits, paid vacation and holidays, bonding leave and tuition reimbursement. GEICO is a promote-from-within company that offers career growth, a supportive, family-like environment and community engagement opportunities.

Space is limited for the Virtual Career Fair, so register today here!

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005614/en/