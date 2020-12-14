Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : Hosting Virtual Career Fair Exclusively for the Military Community

12/14/2020 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEICO is hosting its first-ever Virtual Career Fair for the military community on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. Active duty, reservist, retirees, veterans and military spouses are welcome to take part by registering here.

GEICO recruiters will be available to discuss career opportunities in Sales, Customer Service, Claims, Actuary, Legal, Analytics, Information Technology and GEICO’s Management Development and Emerging Leaders programs. Bi-lingual jobseekers are encouraged to register, as the company offers many opportunities in its expanding Spanish-language division. The positions require no previous insurance experience; associates will be paid during training and receive benefits.

Recruiters will also be looking for applicants for GEICO’s IT Veteran Transition Program, which is a 12-month program that combines classroom work, mentoring and real-world experience to transform vets into full-time GEICO IT analysts. Vets are paid and receive benefits during the training process. Applicants do not need previous tech experience or a college degree.

There are career opportunities available at GEICO offices in Buffalo, Chevy Chase, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Diego, Seattle, Tucson, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Virginia; North Liberty, Iowa; Lakeland, Florida; Macon, Georgia; and Woodbury, New York.

GEICO and the military have a special relationship that dates back to the company’s founding in 1936, when GEICO policies were only offered to service members and government employees. The company owes much of its success to the military community and continues to show its appreciation. GEICO offers special military discounts; has a full-time Military Team made up of veterans dedicated to serving the needs of the military community; and honors service members annually at the GEICO Military Service Awards.

GEICO—where 33% of the associate population received promotions in 2019— was named one of Comparably’s 2019 “Top 50 Large Companies for Perks & Benefits” and Indeed.com’s “10 Highest-Rated Workplaces for Compensation and Benefits.” GEICO offers full-time associates its Total Rewards Program, with a wide range of benefits, including health, dental and vision coverage, disability benefits, paid vacation and holidays, bonding leave and tuition reimbursement. GEICO is a promote-from-within company that offers career growth, a supportive, family-like environment and community engagement opportunities.

Space is limited for the Virtual Career Fair, so register today here!

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aVirtual Congressional Delegation Brings Together U.S. and Mexican Businesses
PU
11:39aWIRECARD : German auditors supervisory boss leaves over Wirecard share deals
RE
11:39aຄະນະກິລາຊາວໜຸ່ມ ທຫລ ຊະນະຊາວໜຸ່ມກະຊວງຊັບພະຍາກອນທຳມະຊາດ 4 ຕໍ່ 3.
PU
11:39aAir Canada Teams With Chase, Mastercard on U.S. Credit Card
DJ
11:39aSIRIUS XM : Hear special star-studded performances benefitting racial, social & food justice
PU
11:39aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:38aU.S. court hears appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
11:38aPoland's PKN Orlen does not plan any more media acquisitions
RE
11:37aOil prices slide as glut overshadows vaccine optimism
RE
11:37aमंिसर २९ गते रु.६०० करोडको ट्रेजरी बिल बोलकबोल हुने बारेको सूचना ।
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ