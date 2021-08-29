Log in
GENERAL MOTORS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In General Motors To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/29/2021 | 08:22am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against General Motors Company (“General Motors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GM).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in General Motors stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/GM.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On August 4, 2021, GM announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results were negatively impacted by "warranty recall costs" of $1.3 billion, including approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

On this news, GM’s share price fell $5.16, or 8.9%, to close at $52.72 per share on August 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors. 

Then, on Friday, August 20, 2021, GM announced that it was "voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV" because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects that "increase[] the risk of fire." 

On this news, GM’s share price fell during intraday trading on Monday, August 23, 2021, thereby further injuring investors

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
