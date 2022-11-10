Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

GENESIS TRADING'S DERIVATIVE BUSINESS HAS APPROXIMATELY $175M IN…

11/10/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENESIS TRADING'S DERIVATIVE BUSINESS HAS APPROXIMATELY $175M IN LOCKED FUNDS ON FTX- COMPANY TWEET


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pThe securities commission of the bahamas says took action to fre…
RE
05:55pNASA Assesses Moon Rocket Following Hurricane Nicole
DJ
05:52pCitigroup, funds in talks to end lawsuit over errant $500 million Revlon payment
RE
05:51pMeatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts
RE
05:48pFtx.com's assets have been frozen by the bahamas securities comm…
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 2.25% to 100.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 1.95% to $1.0209 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 3.15% to $1.1715 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 3.71% to 140.97 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pCrypto broker Genesis discloses locked funds on FTX
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress
5SIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS