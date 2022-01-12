GEOST Inc. Announces Appointment of Ellen Lord to Board of Directors

Former Under Secretary of Defense and Textron Systems CEO brings her longstanding operational and aerospace experience to the GEOST board

GEOST LLC., (“GEOST” or the “Company”) a global leader in sensors for space domain awareness, missile tracking and ISR, announced today the appointment of Ellen Lord to the Company's Board of Directors. Lord will advise and assist a seasoned management team through an ongoing period of rapid growth. Lord’s experience as a defense industry leader will provide critical insights for GEOST’s research and development (R&D) expansion, as well as extension of production operations.

Lord's addition to GEOST’s Board of Directors comes at a time of significant growth for the Company: as the national security community addresses emerging threats, such as those posed by hypersonic weapons and counter-space systems, GEOST’s affordably elegant small payloads are expected to be part of the solution to countering those new challenges. In August of 2021, ATL Partners, an aerospace focused private equity firm headquartered in New York City took a majority stake in GEOST with plans to significantly scale GEOST’s business by continuing to invest in new product research and development as well as enhanced production capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Ellen join our Board of Directors at such an exciting phase of GEOST's growth," said GEOST CEO, Dr. Tony Gleckler. "Ellen’s insights, leadership background, and experience as a CEO and a Senior Defense Department official make her an invaluable addition to the GEOST team. Moreover, her perspectives will be essential as we build out GEOST’s capabilities and expand our reach in the space market.”

Lord currently serves on several industry and government boards, providing advisory services that leverage her substantial industry and government experience. She most recently served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, where she was responsible for leading the Defense Department's acquisition professionals, program oversight, life-cycle sustainment, and the security and resiliency of the defense industrial base. Prior to her government role, Lord served as the President and CEO of Textron Systems where she led the company through significant growth by supporting its products and services in the defense, homeland security, aerospace and infrastructure protection sectors. Lord also currently serves on the AAR Corporation and Voyager Space boards, is a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and is active on several advisory boards.

"I am amazed at the technology, experience and domain expertise packed into the GEOST team," said Lord. "Not only are they at the forefront of missile tracking and space protection, but I firmly believe their powerful, yet affordable, small sensors will be the engine that enables the transformation of space architectures into the proliferated concept. I am excited to join this team and contribute my own industry and government experiences to support GEOST's vision and impressive growth goals."

For more information on GEOST please visit: https://GEOST.com

About GEOST

GEOST is a rapidly-growing designer and integrator of affordable small-to-medium sized, electro-optical/infrared sensors for high-value, National Security Space missions. The Company was founded in 2004 and has served its core National Security Space customer base since inception. GEOST employs more than 85 professionals and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ with additional facilities in Virginia.

About ATL

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with ten investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005359/en/