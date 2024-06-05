GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 20 ADDITIONAL EUROFIGHTER JETS
Stock Market News in real time
Euro zone business activity expands at fastest rate in a year, PMI shows
India's consumer stocks have edge over capex-linked ones after shock poll verdict
BlackRock, Citadel-backed group to start new national stock exchange in Texas, WSJ reports
Exclusive-Chinese AI chip firms downgrading designs to secure TSMC production, sources say
