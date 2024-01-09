GERMAN DEPARTMENT STORE GIANT GALERIA FILES FOR INSOLVENCY - GALERIA STATEMENT
Swiss National Bank Rules out Payouts After Losing $3.5 Billion Last Year
Hapag-Lloyd to continue to avoid Suez Canal, decide again next week
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 AM ET
ETF provider Global X upbeat on Brazil: 'Lots of good things going on'
North Korea stokes fear, uncertainty for migrant workers on S.Korean island
Short seller Gotham City questions Grifols' debt ratios
MADRID (Reuters) - Hedge fund Gotham City Research on Tuesday said the debt ratios of Spanish drug company Grifols are actually much higher than officially reported, thus making its shares "uninvestable".
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead