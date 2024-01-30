GERMAN ECONOMY EXPECTED TO CONTRACT BY 0.2% IN Q1 - IFO INSTITUTE
Indonesia Finance Minister expects upside bias in stable rupiah outlook
Indian investors favour long-term bonds anticipating conservative budget
Australia the 'security partner of choice' in South Pacific - PM Albanese
UK shop prices rise at slowest pace since May 2022: BRC
LONDON (Reuters) - Prices in British shops rose at the slowest annual pace since May 2022 this month, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday, adding to signs of easing inflation pressures ahead of this week's Bank of England (BoE) policy decision.
Nickel Industries posts record quarterly output, unveils $100 million buyback plan
Gilead Sciences raises stake in cancer-centric Arcus Biosciences to 33%
Exclusive-Boeing withdraws bid for safety exemption for Boeing 737 MAX 7