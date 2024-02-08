GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTRY INFORMED RUSSIA'S ROSNEFT IT WAS CONSIDERING EXPROPRIATING SHARES IN ROSNEFT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH AND RN REFINING & MARKETING GMBH - ROSNEFT LAWYER IN GERMANY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|91.28 RUB
|-0.33%
|+0.90%
|-
|2,563 PTS
|+0.50%
|+0.45%
|-
Japan's Nikkei closes at 34-year peak on dovish BOJ; tech shares soar
Asian FX bears hold ground as robust dollar, China woes dent confidence
South African rand steady ahead of manufacturing data, president's speech
Get used to bloated Fed balance sheet - it's here to stay: McGeever
Kering Expects Investments, Slowing Sales Growth to Hit Profitability in 2024
MORNING BID EUROPE-China's deflation worry a bad omen for new year