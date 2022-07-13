Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GET INSIDE! New York City ad on surviving a nuclear attack raises eyebrows

07/13/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Handout of a mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City's emergency management office on Wednesday defended its decision to produce a public service announcement advising residents how to survive a nuclear attack after some questioned the advisory's timing.

The goal of the campaign is to inform the public on ways to stay safe if nuclear weapons were pointed in New York's direction, a department spokesperson told Reuters.

"There is no direct threat to the city but we felt it was important that we addressed this topic," said Allison Pennisi, head of public information for NYC Emergency Management.

Released online https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-5d7V4Sbqk&ab_channel=NYCEmergencyManagement on Monday, the 90-second video lays out three steps New Yorkers should follow if "the big one has hit," though officials say the likelihood of an attack is "very low."

It says people should seek shelter inside a building away from windows, stay inside to reduce exposure to radioactive dust, and follow media for official updates.

Opinion on the streets was divided.

"I think this message is a little alarming," said Lauren Hurwitz, a New York realtor. "Quite frankly, there's so many other things going on to worry about. And if I have to find cover somewhere, I definitely will."

Matt Devine, a sales worker at a New York tech startup, said he felt that it was justified, though.

"Just as a precautionary measure more than anything else. Yeah, I'm scared, to tell you the truth. I'm scared. I think about it a lot."

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that the federal government did not play a role in launching the video, nor does he believe that it was a result of intelligence sharing.

New York Councilmember Joann Ariola, who chairs a committee that oversees the emergency management department, told Reuters the public service announcement was one of many that were created based on issues raised by residents.

At a Tuesday press conference, New York Mayor Eric Adams applauded city officials for being proactive and denied that it was "alarmist."

The video was released as worries mount about the potential use of nuclear weapons as the West responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last week former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned that it would be "absurd" to punish a country such as Russia that had expansive nuclear capabilities.

Russian officials have also warned the United States and other countries that oppose the Ukrainian invasion to avoid any actions that would risk nuclear war.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford, Dan Fastenberg and Soren Larson in New York; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pOhio man charged with raping 10-year-old who was forced to cross state lines for abortion
RE
04:34pAndriy Yermak, Chief Of Staff To Ukrainian President On Twitter Black Sea Security Is Priority In Issue Of Resuming Of Ukrainian Agricultural Export
RE
04:34pANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER : …
RE
04:34pUk's jeremy hunt says he is backing rishi sunak in the tory lead…
RE
04:33pANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER : …
RE
04:31pWall St ends down as hot inflation data raises odds of steep Fed rate hike
RE
04:31pANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER : …
RE
04:29pMaterials Down After Inflation Report -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pRogers CEO, On Outage, Says "Network Is Fully Operational To The Standards You Have Come To Expect"
RE
04:28pRogers ceo, on outage, says "no one  not our customers, our gov…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Transcript : FlatexDEGIRO AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
5Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..

HOT NEWS