GETIR WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN TURKEY, THE UK, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, AND THE US
Today at 06:08 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|27.1943 TRY
|-0.03%
|+0.51%
|-
|2265.71 PTS
|+1.08%
|-0.67%
|-
All our articles
China fines Mintz $1.5 mln for 'unapproved' work, after raiding its Beijing office
Today at 01:12 am
Just Eat Takeaway com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 14 August - 18 August 2023
Today at 03:20 am