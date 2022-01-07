Log in
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for December 2021

01/07/2022 | 02:01am EST
Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

 

Dec. 21

Dec. 20

Change

Jan-Dec.
2021

Jan-Dec.
2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

122,434

131,746

-7%

1,361,529

1,451,556

-6%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

95,575

86,676

+10%

960,205

1,413,433

-32%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In December 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,434 trucks, a decrease of 7% compared to 2020, the comparison with 2020 being adversely affected by the impact of the significant stockpiling at the end of 2020 in anticipation of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020. Since 1st January 2021, Le Shuttle Freight has transported almost 1.4 million trucks.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 95,575 passenger vehicles, an increase of 10% driven by less restrictive travel conditions than in 2020 in the first half of December, before the return of major restrictions on cross-Channel journeys. With more than 20,700 cars transported between Friday 17 December and Sunday 19 December, Eurotunnel had the most intense departure weekend since the beginning of the year.

Full year traffic and consolidated revenue for the Group will be published on Thursday 20 January 2022 before markets open.

January traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 8 February 2022 before markets open.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS