GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for October 2021

11/09/2021 | 02:02am EST
Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

 

 

 

Oct. 21

 

Oct. 20

 

Change

 

Jan-Oct.

2021

 

Jan-Oct.

2020

 

Change

Truck Shuttles

 

Trucks

 

122,250

 

142,542

 

-14%

 

1 107 797

 

1,174,081

 

-6%

Passenger

Shuttles

 

Passenger

vehicles*

 

136,109

 

92,458

 

47%

 

768,124

 

1,275,772

 

-40%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In October 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,250 trucks, a decrease of 14% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit during the same period in 2020. Since the 1st of January 2021 Le Shuttle Freight has transported more than 1.1 million trucks.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 136,109 passenger vehicles, an increase of 47% compared to October 2020 driven by travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.

November traffic figures will be published on Wednesday 08 December 2021 before the markets open.


© Business Wire 2021
