GFG to restart Belgian steel operations after winning appeal

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - GFG Alliance's steel operations
in Liege will be restarted shortly, after a Belgian court
overturned a ruling they should be put into administration, the
company owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on
Thursday.
Gupta has been scrambling to refinance his international
network of steel and aluminum and energy businesses following
the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital last
year.
A commercial court in Belgium last month ruled
administrators should be appointed to GFG's Liberty Steel
operations in Liege due to negative equity, but that decision
was overruled on appeal, GFG said in a statement.
"We’re very pleased that our appeal has succeeded and ... we
are now looking forward to restarting production as soon as
possible," Liberty Steel official Toker Ozcan said.
GFG has injected more than 28 million euros ($30
million)into the Liege operations since December and aims to
ramp up production to 110,000 tonnes per month by October, GFG
added.
GFG acquired the Liege operations, which include two sites
that employ about 650 people in total, and a third steel plant
in Dudelange, Luxembourg, from ArcelorMittal in 2019.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) stepped up a probe into
GFG last month as teams of investigators demanded documents such
as balance sheets, annual reports and other correspondence.
The SFO last year opened an investigation into suspected
fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering at the Gupta
Family Group Alliance (GFG).
A GFG spokesperson declined to comment at the time, but an
internal memo seen by Reuters said the company had consistently
rejected any wrongdoing and pledged full cooperation.
($1 = 0.9473 euros)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad
Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)