Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

GHANA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: DETAILS OF GOLD PURCHASING SCHEME…

11/28/2022 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GHANA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: DETAILS OF GOLD PURCHASING SCHEME 'STILL BEING WORKED OUT'


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:23aRolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
RE
07:19aCaroline Cayeux quits French government, to be replaced by Dominique Faure
RE
07:17aMajor mines consulted on Ghana order to sell 20% of gold to central bank - governor
RE
07:17aGhana central bank governor: details of gold purchasing scheme…
RE
07:15aGhana central bank governor: major mines were consulted on gold…
RE
07:13aEU to propose boosting recycled content and reuse of packaging
RE
07:08aGerman yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
RE
07:06aSpain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says
RE
07:05aJapan PM wants defence spending to double to 2% of GDP to counter China
RE
07:05aHut 8 Mining Seeks Mediation with Third-Party Energy Supplier in Ontario
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
3China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
4Take Five: Everything to play for
5Italy applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income

HOT NEWS