Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GHANA JANUARY CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION AT 13.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR, SA…

02/09/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GHANA JANUARY CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION AT 13.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR, SAYS STATS OFFICE


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aGilt Yield Falls as Bond Selloff Ebbs
DJ
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
05:22aFACTBOX-FROM SLEAZE SCANDAL TO LOCKDOWN PARTIES : trying times for UK PM Johnson
RE
05:20aGSK sees sales growth in 2022 after quarterly beat, prepares for spin-off
RE
05:19aEvergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, says no fire sales
RE
05:17aFormer judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky
RE
05:13aECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says
RE
05:04aGhana January consumer price inflation 13.9% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
05:04aGhana january consumer price inflation at 13.9% year-on-year, sa…
RE
05:03aJapan needs 'more credible' budget balancing target - Moody's
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks firm, bonds win respite from rout
2Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
3Amundi: fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results
4France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows
5Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit

HOT NEWS