Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION AT 38% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JUNE, STAT…

07/20/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION AT 38% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JUNE, STATISTICS SERVICE SAYS


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23aGet ready for tougher times, Bank of England tells banks
RE
06:19aProsecution witness to testify that ex-Trump adviser Bannon defied subpoena
RE
06:19aEu commission easier state aid rules apply to measures targeting…
RE
06:19aEu commission says will allow eu states to provide up to 500,000…
RE
06:19aEu commission says state aid to companies in agriculture sector…
RE
06:19aGhana producer price inflation at 38% year-on-year in june, stat…
RE
06:19aEvergrande's EV unit says it receives pre-orders for more than 37,000 Hengchi EVs
RE
06:19aHealth insurer Elevance profit slips 8% on higher costs
RE
06:17aSri Lanka's parliament picks Wickremesinghe as new president
RE
06:10a'THE SUPREME COURT DID US A FAVOR' : Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rio Tinto settles all tax disputes with Australian Tax Office
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
3BHG Group AB (publ) - Interim report: 1 January-30 June 2022
4Marketmind: Weapons of war
5As EVs go mainstream, a rush for share of home charger market

HOT NEWS