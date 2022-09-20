Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GHANA'S GDP GROWS 4.8% (NOT 4.2%) IN SECOND…

09/20/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORRECTED-CORRECTED-GHANA'S GDP GROWS 4.8% (NOT 4.2%) IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2022, STATS OFFICE SAYS


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aUber asks its India drivers to ensure rear seatbelts in their cars work
RE
06:48aSpain's cement exports fall 21% in first 8 months, hit by energy prices
RE
06:45aFutures fall as focus turns to Fed
RE
06:44aNigerian ride-hailing app aims to put women at ease
RE
06:41aClimate change, conflict decimate Syria's grain crop - UN FAO
RE
06:39aStellantis to make swift decision on energy autonomy plan
RE
06:39aHALEON CEO : Not seeing any current trading impact on business du…
RE
06:38aHALEON CEO : Not seeing any current trading impact on business du…
RE
06:38aGhana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says
RE
06:38aPutin ally backs separatist referendums in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: New Italian distribution centre fully operational..
3Australia, NZ dollars give ground as yield buffer shrinks
4Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - repo..
5Base metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions

HOT NEWS