Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

GHANA STATS OFFICE: GDP GROWTH AT % IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2022…

12/21/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GHANA STATS OFFICE: GDP GROWTH AT % IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2022


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:28aEuro zone yields edge down, hawkish central banks still in focus
RE
05:23aGold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data
RE
05:21aPoles count the cost of Christmas carp as prices soar
RE
05:17aGhana economy slows to 2.9% year-on-year in Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021
RE
05:17aOrban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023
RE
05:17aIndia's RBI may hike repo rate to 6.75% in 2023 - IDBI Bank's Arun Bansal
RE
05:11aRupee marginally lower, forward premiums hover at 1-month high
RE
05:10aSri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov
RE
05:10aGhana economy grows 2.9% in third quarter of 2022
RE
05:10aGhana stats office: gdp growth at 2.9% in third quarter of 2022…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Mitsui : Enters into Agreements with Florence Copper LLC for Low-Carbon..
3TeamViewer : Announces Kazuhiro Fujii as Managing Director of TeamViewe..
4Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
5Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture

HOT NEWS