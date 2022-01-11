GHO Capital Invests in RoslinCT, a Leading Cell Therapy CDMO

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announces their investment in RoslinCT, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on advanced cell therapies.

Established in 2006 in Edinburgh, Scotland, with support from Scottish Enterprise, RoslinCT was formed through an initial spin-out from the Roslin Institute, which has a famous track record in genetic and cellular biology. Since 2014, the company has had a manufacturing base within the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Regenerative Medicine in a facility shared with the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service. RoslinCT has worked to advance the field of regenerative medicine and today is at the forefront of high-quality cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company recently expanded into facilities at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, and is recognised globally as a unique CDMO establishing its own commercial scale production.

RoslinCT services an established, international customer base of blue-chip Pharma and Biotech companies, partnering from development phase through to late-stage clinical manufacturing. The business is set to benefit from exponential growth in the advanced therapy market which is forecast to grow at up to 50% annually.

With GHO’s backing, RoslinCT will significantly increase its development and manufacturing capacity, supporting customer acquisition and product diversification.

RoslinCT will benefit from GHO’s sector expertise and international resources to accelerate growth, scaling the business to build on its best-in-class therapies and better service a growing international client base.

The Partners at GHO Capital said: “RoslinCT is renowned for its best-in-class services in developing and manufacturing advanced cell therapies and we are delighted to partner with the team. With an established background in regenerative medicines and a strong foothold in Scotland as the leading centre for cell therapy research, RoslinCT, with our investment and specialist expertise, is uniquely positioned to drive the next stage of its growth. We look forward to realising the shared ambition for RoslinCT become a global CDMO with commercialized cell therapy manufacturing capabilities.”

Janet Downie of RoslinCT said: “Having built RoslinCT and our highly skilled team over many years I am delighted to have the support of GHO. GHO have a wealth of healthcare expertise which is key, as we look to drive global growth and expand our operations to meet rising international demand. With huge advancements being made in the cell therapy industry, RoslinCT is now perfectly positioned to truly become a global CDMO, having gone from strength to strength in recent years. I see this as a very natural and exciting step for the business and we look forward to hitting further milestones with the backing of GHO.”

Malcolm Bateman, CEO Roslin Foundation, said: “I’m delighted to recognise the success of the company that I, along with colleagues at the Roslin Institute, created back in 2006. The Roslin Foundation have enjoyed working with the excellent team at RoslinCT over the years. This is a fantastic success story and we are confident that the company, in partnership with GHO, will continue to set the standard for high quality cell therapy manufacturing. We wish everyone involved all the best for the future.”

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The Roslin Institute has a long history of successful spin-out companies, therefore we are delighted that the partnership with GHO will enable RoslinCT to expand its activities in South East Scotland. Roslin has been at the forefront of genetic bioscience for nearly 30 years and researchers at Roslin continue to contribute to advances in frontier bioscience underpinning both human and animal health. The University and our partners – including the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service and Scottish Enterprise continue to believe in the life-changing opportunities cell therapies can provide to treat cancer, genetic and other disorders and this deal further validates Edinburgh as a world-leading centre of cell therapy research and commercialization.”

Slaughter & May acted as legal advisor to GHO, and Alvarez and Marsal acted as both financial and tax advisor, Deloitte as structuring advisor, ClearView Healthcare Partners as commercial advisor, Dark Horse Consulting Group as Technical advisor and ERM as ESG advisor.

Torreya Partners (Europe) LLP served as financial advisor to RoslinCT and Dentons provided legal advice.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading UK Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) focused on providing services for companies developing cell-based therapeutic products. Originally founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, we built on the broad range of scientific expertise available in the field of cell biology. Based at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, we operate fully licensed GMP manufacturing facilities and have a proven track record in the delivery of cell-based products. www.roslinct.com.

