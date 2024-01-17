EXCLUSIVE-GI PARTNERS AND TA ASSOCIATES SEEK TO SELL NETSMART TECHNOLOGIES FOR MORE THAN $5 BILLION INCLUDING DEBT -SOURCES
Morgan Stanley appoints Vince Lumia as head of wealth management client segments
US economic activity little changed in recent weeks, Fed survey shows
Nigeria central bank clears 14 banks' FX backlog, turns to airlines
Bank CEOs, huddled in private in Davos, worry about competition, economy - sources
Samsung to embed Google's generative AI tech in S24 smartphone series
US bank profits fall as competition for deposits erodes lending margins
ECB sounds out lenders on exposure to Spanish drugmaker Grifols - sources
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Block, Morgan Stanley, Uber, Goldman Sachs...
Zalando at record low - Bank of America gives up buy recommendation