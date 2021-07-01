GIC-backed clinical trial firm WCG reveals revenue jump in IPO filing

July 1 (Reuters) - WCG Clinical Inc, a clinical trial
solutions company backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund
GIC, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United
States on Thursday and revealed a jump in its quarterly revenue.
The company, which also counts buyout firm Leonard Green &
Partners LP among its investors, plans to list on the Nasdaq.
WCG was valued at $3.1 billion when Leonard Green took a
stake in the company in 2019, Reuters reported at the time.
Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners is also an investor
in the firm which helps clients reduce the time and cost of
enrolling patients in clinical trials.
The company's revenue jumped by a third to $137.6 million in
the three months ended March 31, its filing showed. Net loss
came in at $20.6 million from $30.1 million last year.
Princeton, New Jersey-based WCG is looking to issue into an
IPO market which has been on a record run, helped by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's easy money policy and unprecedented government
stimulus.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are among
the underwriters for WCG's IPO.
