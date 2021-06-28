GIM Leadership Appointments: Kent Weaver, Jr., CFA®, and Stacey Gilbert

Tapping next-level talent for President and CIO roles reporting to Peter Zuleba

Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an independent asset management firm, today announced the promotion of two leaders: Kent Weaver, Jr., CFA, as President, and Stacey Gilbert as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), a newly appointed position. Ms. Gilbert will report to Mr. Weaver, and Mr. Weaver will continue to report to Peter J. Zuleba, Director of Investment Management.

In his new role as President, Mr. Weaver will assume primary operational responsibility for GIM while continuing to manage the Sales and Client Service teams, and remaining as President of the Glenmede Fund, Inc. Mr. Weaver is an industry veteran and has been affiliated with Glenmede for more than two decades.

Ms. Gilbert, in her newly appointed role as CIO of GIM, will be responsible for portfolio management, research trading and growing GIM’s investment presence in addition to continuing her role as Co-Portfolio Manager of Derivatives. Ms. Gilbert joined GIM’s derivatives team in 2019 after more than two decades at Susquehanna Financial Group, most recently as Head of Derivative Strategy.

“Both Kent and Stacey have proven to be strategic leaders. Their combined experience of over four decades in investment management positions Glenmede for growth,” said Mr. Zuleba. “These appointments underscore our intention to expand our footprint within equities, fixed income, liquid alternatives and impact. We look forward to continuously strengthening our management and delivering unique market insights to our clients.”

As a multi-offering boutique asset manager, GIM and its newly enhanced leadership team will seek to capitalize on business opportunities in investment markets and continue to provide a high level of service, thought leadership and investment management to new and existing clients.

About Glenmede Investment Management LP

Glenmede Investment Management LP (“GIM”) is an independently owned boutique asset management firm offering actively managed equity, liquid alternative, fixed income and impact strategies through separately managed accounts and mutual funds. The firm serves a global client base of institutions, consultants and advisors through tenured teams and a commitment to consistent decision-making processes. GIM seeks to fulfill its commitment to clients by following core principles such as delivery of dynamic, high-quality solutions, and transparency from investment philosophy through portfolio construction. Headquartered in Philadelphia, GIM has approximately $13.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For further information, please visit http://www.glenmedeim.com.

