GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/14/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/dna.

What is this all about?

Earlier today, short seller Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is a “colossal scam.” The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks’ business model is a “shell game,” and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks have fallen 20% after publication of the report.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


