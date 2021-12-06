Log in
GIVE THE GIFT OF TOGETHERNESS AND COMMUNITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON BY SUPPORTING ATHLETES WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES

12/06/2021 | 11:28am EST
CAF Raises Funds to Provide Gifts that Go Far Beyond Sport

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a world leader in supporting people with physical challenges to gain access to sports and fitness, has announced today results from Giving Tuesday and a holiday campaign to promote togetherness through the gift of sport. With the holidays approaching, people can bring deeper meaning to gift-giving to honor CAF’s fundraising goals for the upcoming 2022 grant distribution. This holiday season, donations to CAF will provide challenged athletes with the resources needed to fully participate in the game of life, through sport.

“By providing vital and life-affirming grants we can provide adaptive athletes with the opportunities they need to play, compete, and move,” said Kristine Entwistle, Associate Executive Director of CAF. “Participation in sports and physical activity creates connection, community, and friendship.” CAF will, once again, provide grants in 2022 to challenged athletes for adaptive equipment, coaching, and competition expenses.

Giving Tuesday

On November 30, the CAF asked the community to actively participate in the “Do 30, Give $30” holiday campaign to empower individuals with physical challenges through sport.  Fueled by the power of social media, this campaign saw a record number of participants and exceeded $42,000 in donations.

Three Ways to Shop in support of CAF

  • An all-new Holiday Gift Box comes ready to present and includes a premium CAF-branded Nike long-sleeved, athletic top for adults or kids. The Gift Box is a perfect opportunity to share the mission and provide hope for individuals with physical challenges. 

  • Shop the Gift Guide of active brand partners who share the belief in the power of sport to heal individuals. These partners include Nike, 100%, Headsweats, Sock Guy, EOS Fitness, Designer Protein, Equator Coffees, ZYM, Xterra and Nonaste.

  • The CAF Online Store offers branded gear, training apparel, triathlon kits and accessories. All proceeds support the CAF mission.

 

Generous Gift

To further the impact of holiday fundraising, CAF supporters Sue and Pat O’Connell have generously offered a $50,000 match towards holiday donations. Pat O’Connell, the Executive Vice President – Ameriprise Advisor Group & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group, holds a deep passion for CAF’s mission that stems from his commitment to the sport of triathlon. 

Media Kit: Holiday B-roll and Images

 

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/ or call 858-866-0959.

HOT NEWS