Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GL Announces LTE Conformance Test Suite

03/10/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite for LTE S1 and LTE X2 interfaces in the LTE network (eNodeB, MME), per 3GPP standards.

“GL's MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite is designed with 50+ test cases, per 3GPP TS 36.413 (LTE S1) and TS 36.423 (LTE X2) specifications, and includes built-in conformance scripts for eNodeB conformance in the S1 interface and multiple eNodeBs in the X2 interface,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “Test cases include general Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN), S1 Application Protocol (S1AP), and X2 Application Protocol (X2AP) messaging and call flow scenarios over LTE network. Test cases verify conformance of actions such as UE attach/detach, periodic updating, E-RAB setup, X2 setup, handover procedure, UE context release, and error indication.”

Important Features

  • Simulates MME to test eNodeB in LTE S1 interface and two eNodeB elements in LTE X2-AP interface
  • Supports LTE control plane
  • Generates hundreds of UE Signaling (Load Testing)
  • Generates and process S1/NAS, X2-AP (valid and invalid) messages
  • Supports GTP traffic (GTP user plane data) which includes verification like HTTP traffic generation capability
  • Supports Mobility Management, Load Management, reporting of General Error Situations, re-setting X2, setting up the X2, and eNodeB configuration update procedures
  • Customize call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor
  • Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing
  • Scripted call generation and automated call reception
  • Script based & protocol independent software architecture
  • Provides call statistics and events status
  • Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: +1 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pHEXAGON COMPOSITES  : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
AQ
03:22pSIRIUS XM  : Look back at an unprecedented year in sports with these cross-genre specials & podcasts
PU
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments booked in Alberta
AQ
03:20pUsmi statement on bipartisan senate confirmation of marcia fudge as hud secretary
PU
03:20pEROAD  : adds further capability to management team to support growth ambitions
PU
03:18pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package
RE
03:18pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Spring clean your finances
PU
03:17pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:16pMAGYAR BANCORP  : Local Restaurant Thanks Magyar Bank on Billboard
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ