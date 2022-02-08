Log in
GL Announces VoIP Air Traffic Management Test Solutions

02/08/2022 | 12:16pm EST
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Air Traffic Management (ATM) test solutions that rigorously test Analog, TDM, Ethernet and IP communications networks.

“Traditional ATM is migrating from Analog/TDM to IP-based voice communications and control. This transition takes many years to safely cutover and the new technologies must be rigorously tested prior to deployment on operational Air Traffic Communications networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“GL offers cutting edge solutions for testing next generation ATM networks. This includes the ability to emulate and load test equipment such as Controller Working Positions (CWP), Voice Communication Systems (VCS), Ground Radio Stations (GRS), Analog-to-IP converters, Gateways, and more. Components can be accurately tested for timing, performance, and functionalities. The GL test tools for next generation ATM offer signaling and traffic emulation per the ED-137 standards, monitoring the quality of service per ED-138, and providing critical network delay and voice quality measurements.”

He further added, “GL’s ED-137 and ED-138 Voice over IP Test Tools have been widely welcomed by Global Air Navigation Service Providers and VCS/Radio/Gateway/Recorder companies who have found them to be essential tools during development, functionality testing, performance testing, factory acceptance testing, deployment and field testing.”

“Measuring the delay in hybrid ATM networks is critical to ensure clear and quick communication between air traffic controllers and pilots. Recognizing, capturing, timestamping, and correlating events at Analog, TDM and IP interfaces are necessary. Delay measurements should be conducted repeatedly to ensure that the device and network under test is performing consistently over time.”

GL has developed Timing Measurements in Air Traffic Management (TM-ATM) test suite to accurately emulate end points in ATM networks and provide critical timing measurements for various types of delay occurrences in signaling and voice transmission through the network. It includes all necessary hardware and software to identify, capture, timestamp, and correlate events at Analog, TDM and IP interfaces.

Key Features

  • Centralized control and test reporting
  • Ability to interface with Analog, TDM and IP based systems
  • Measure delay and voice quality across Analog to/from IP, Analog to/from Analog, and IP to/from IP
  • Automated tests to run multiple iterations for accuracy and consistency
  • Timing accuracy using different clock sources - Local clock, GPS, Master and Slave
  • GPS mode is suitable for field testing
  • Local/Master/Slave modes are suitable for Lab testing
  • Supports audio/tone transmission and recording
  • Outputs routable packets for field testing
  • Up to 32 hardware-based filters for wirespeed filtering
  • Each filter is 120 bytes User defined Raw hex filter
  • Each filter works in trigger mode for filtering a single packet
  • Flexible filters for complex filtering
  • Supports Voice detection in IP packets and Voice Delay calculation
  • End to end voice quality using ITU-T standard algorithms (POLQA)
  • Measured delays for every iteration are logged to CSV file

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595c8312-52e1-453e-84b1-854e12abb160


