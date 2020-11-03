Log in
GL announces T3 E3 Testing for Channelized & Unchannelized Analysis & Emulation

11/03/2020 | 04:15pm GMT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced T3 E3 analyzer.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/channelized-and-unchannelized-t3e3-analyzer.gif]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/t3e3-testing-for-channelized-unchannelized-newsletter.html]

“GL’s T3 E3 Analyzer is capable of processing signaling, voice, and data in full T3 (DS3) or E3 data streams, dropping and inserting T1 (DS1) or E1, and performs analysis of HDLC, ATM, Frame Relay, and PPP Protocols. It includes various signal testing capabilities for Unchannelized (Unstructured) and Channelized (Structured) T3 E3 Traffic,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications. A T3 line is an ultra-high-speed signal capable of transmitting data at rates up to 44.736 Mbps. An E3 signal is situated at the third level within the Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy (PDH) and has a bit rate of 34.368 Mbps.

He further added, “The channelized option in the T3 E3 Analyzer uses 'software-only' approach to support direct access to all 2x28 T1s or 2x21 E1s or 2x16 E1s on a T3/E3 line per board for emulation, analysis and monitoring– all within a single PC, including differing T1/E1 framing formats, physical layer alarms, and payloads.”

GL also offers mTOP™ T3 E3 Probe and Rack variants, which includes one or more of the USB based T3 E3 Analyzer hardware unit combined with necessary PC interface (Intel i3/i7, 256GB HDD, 8GB memory, Win10 Pro 64 bit), making it suitable for field testing (Probe version) and high density lab testing (Rack version) respectively.

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

