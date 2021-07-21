Log in
GLENWOOD SPRINGS WELCOMES ROCKY MOUNTAINEER LUXURY ROUTE

07/21/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenwood Springs, a Colorado mountain town known worldwide for its hot springs and outdoor adventures will welcome Rocky Mountaineer guests on the debut train route from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah. Last fall, Rocky Mountaineer announced its plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new US route. The Rockies to the Red Rocks will be a two-day rail journey between Denver and Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs.

The earliest trains arrived in Glenwood Springs in October of 1887 and brought new residents, entrepreneurs, explorers, and tradesmen, who laid the foundation for what Glenwood Springs has become. Throughout the years, historic and notorious figures arrived by train, to enjoy the town’s healing mineral hot springs, outdoor recreation, and entertainment amenities. To celebrate the first arrival of Rocky Mountaineer passengers in Glenwood Springs, the community has scheduled a grand welcome. Just as was done in the past, great fanfare and excitement will surround this new train’s arrival.

Community members will greet the Rocky Mountaineer with a festival on 7th Street, adjacent to the historic train station. Plans include a brief welcome by local dignitaries, live music, dancing, food and art vendors with additional surprises in store. Festivities will occur from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, with the estimated arrival of the train and passengers at 5:00 pm.

Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for world-class train travel experiences in Canada, and this first US train route features the region where American train travel began. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route is an immersive encounter with the magnificent natural beauty, history and wonder that is found in the Colorado Rockies, especially in Glenwood Springs.

Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 56 departures across 14 weeks from August 15 to November 19, 2021. The team at Rocky Mountaineer has worked on the development of this ”bucket list adventure” with the staff of Visit Glenwood Springs, the city’s destination marketing organization. “As a destination, we have been preparing to welcome guests of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, and now invite the community and region to join us in the grand welcome celebration,” said Director of Tourism Promotion, Lisa Langer. “Glenwood Springs is the perfect overnight stop. Our walkable, historic mountain town has held its charming atmosphere through the years, while adding diverse dining, shopping, and world-class activities.”

The Rocky Mountaineer welcome celebration is a collaboration of the following organizations: City of Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, The Glenwood Springs Historical Society, Glenwood’s Downtown Market, the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority, and Visit Glenwood Springs.

 ###

About Glenwood Springs - The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures. Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70. For more information and to plan a trip: visitglenwood.com. An online media room is available at visitglenwood.com/media. Photos and B-roll video footage available upon request linked in the media room.

Attachment 


Lisa Langer
Visit Glenwood Springs
970-230-9035
lisa@visitglenwood.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS